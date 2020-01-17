Head and neck injuries on the up as children use their devices more

The extended use of cellphones can also have other harmful effects, according to the study.

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) is a painful condition that occurs as a result of repeated motions such as typing or playing a musical instrument. It is a soft tissue injury most common in the head, neck and hands.

These injuries are often named after the body part they affect such as “tennis elbow” or “rubrics wrist”. A 2004 study found that children in Durban were developing early stages of soft tissue injury in the fingers, dubbed “PlayStation thumb”.

Increased cellphone usage has seen a similar condition arising in children who are now using their thumbs to type.

The typical posture when using a cellphone is hunched shoulders and drooping neck to look down at the screen. The weight of the head begins to exert more pressure on the neck the more you lean forward. This naturally leads to neck strain in children spending more time on cellphones.

“Texting neck” is becoming more common in children, and the best solution is to be more aware of your posture and the position of your head.