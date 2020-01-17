It's a hard NO! Here's why Twitter edit button will 'probably never' happen

Despite the Twitter community's constant yearning and begging for a tweet edit button, company CEO Jack Dorsey said in a video interview published this week by Wired that it'll "probably never" happen.

For years, Twitter users have been advocating for an edit button so that they could correct published tweets with grammar errors or broken links. Internet celebrities famous in the Twittersphere like Kim Kardashian and Jeffree Star, too, have publicly endorsed their support for the addition of such a tool.

While the company has acknowledged this request from the public, nothing had come out of it; though Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has noted that the company has considered adding variations of an edit button, he finally admitted that, "we'll probably never do it."