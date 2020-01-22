Sci-Tech

Photos of skeletal, starving lions in Sudan spark outrage

22 January 2020 - 13:06 By Busang Senne
A malnourished lion walks in his cage at the Al-Qureshi park in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on January 19, 2020. Sudanese citizens and activists have launched a social media campaign to save five lions from starvation after complaints that they were not receiving their daily quota of meat.
Image: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

Images of five African lions in captivity in Sudan have surfaced, causing an outcry from civil society and animal rights activists.

The Independent reports that the animals come from Al-Qureshi Park in the country’s capital, Khartoum. The harrowing images, taken by activist Osman Salih, show the lions severely malnourished, their bones sticking through sagging skin.

Salih posted the images on Facebook, with the hashtag #SudanAnimalRescue. The park officials blamed the country’s economic crisis and maladministration by wildlife police as causes for the neglect when contacted about the animal abuse.

Veterinarians responded by visiting the zoo to “assess, feed and medicate the lions wherever possible”, with aid also being provided by donors.

It was found that some lions had shed almost two-thirds of their body mass and one sick female had died on Monday.

