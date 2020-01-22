Photos of skeletal, starving lions in Sudan spark outrage
Images of five African lions in captivity in Sudan have surfaced, causing an outcry from civil society and animal rights activists.
The Independent reports that the animals come from Al-Qureshi Park in the country’s capital, Khartoum. The harrowing images, taken by activist Osman Salih, show the lions severely malnourished, their bones sticking through sagging skin.
مشيت بالصدفة لحديقة القرشي في خرطوم ٣ وانصدمت بوجود خمسة اسود منتهين عبارة عن جلد على عظم وفي واحد اتوفى قريب بسبب الجوع والإهمال 😟 الأسود دي محتاجه جهه تهتم بيها وتوفر ليهم الأكل الكافي وتعالجهم وإلا للاسف برضو حيموتو#لم_تسقط_بعد#حنبنيهو@SudanPMHamdok pic.twitter.com/SSJ26Lscud— Osman Salih (@0smanSalih) January 18, 2020
Salih posted the images on Facebook, with the hashtag #SudanAnimalRescue. The park officials blamed the country’s economic crisis and maladministration by wildlife police as causes for the neglect when contacted about the animal abuse.
Veterinarians responded by visiting the zoo to “assess, feed and medicate the lions wherever possible”, with aid also being provided by donors.
It was found that some lions had shed almost two-thirds of their body mass and one sick female had died on Monday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.