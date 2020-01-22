Photos of skeletal, starving lions in Sudan spark outrage

Salih posted the images on Facebook, with the hashtag #SudanAnimalRescue. The park officials blamed the country’s economic crisis and maladministration by wildlife police as causes for the neglect when contacted about the animal abuse.

Veterinarians responded by visiting the zoo to “assess, feed and medicate the lions wherever possible”, with aid also being provided by donors.

It was found that some lions had shed almost two-thirds of their body mass and one sick female had died on Monday.