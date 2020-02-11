Half-a-million insect species face extinction: scientists

Half of the 1-million animal and plant species on Earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance could be catastrophic for humankind, scientists have said in a “warning to humanity”.

“The current insect extinction crisis is deeply worrying,” said Pedro Cardoso, a biologist at the Finnish Museum of Natural History and lead author of a review study published on Monday.

“Yet, what we know is only the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

The disappearance of bugs that fly, crawl, burrow, jump and walk on water is part of a gathering mass extinction event, only the sixth in the past half-billion years.

The last one was 66-million years ago, when an errant space rock wiped out land-based dinosaurs and most other life forms.

This time we are to blame.

“Human activity is responsible for almost all insect population declines and extinctions,” Cardoso said.