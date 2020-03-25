Sci-Tech

SANParks closes all its facilities as lockdown looms

25 March 2020 - 07:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as day or overnight visitors.
Image: Amy Dawson

SANParks has announced that it will, from Wednesday, be closing all its tourism facilities during the lockdown period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that the country will go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, until April 16, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as day or overnight visitors, from Wednesday until further notice,” SANParks said on its Twitter page.

Guests from high-risk countries, who are residing in the parks, have been instructed not to leave.

“All such guests have been identified and staff on the ground will provide them with support and further information regarding their travel arrangements,” SANParks said.

Guests who can have been urged to postpone and not cancel the balance of their stays at the facilities.

