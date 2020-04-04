This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers

Men over 50 with high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes are most likely to die of Covid-19.

This is according to the records of 85 fatal cases in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the disease's early stages.

A study reported in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine is the biggest yet on coronavirus patient deaths.

Researchers from China and the US analysed the electronic health records of patients with Covid-19 who died despite treatment at Hanan Hospital and Wuhan Union Hospital between January 9 and February 15.