Medshield has paved the way for the adoption of telemedicine in SA

As the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise every day in SA, many people are wondering whether they’ll get adequate medical attention should they be diagnosed with the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease.

Medshield Medical Scheme says the scheme aims to continue offering excellent support to members during this difficult and uncertain time and calls for a collaborative approach in the interest of health and wellness for all South Africans.

Thoneshan Naidoo, principal officer of Medshield Medical Scheme, says: “At Medshield, our vision is ‘caring about you towards a healthier nation’, and in challenging times like these it is now more important than ever that we come together to fulfil our vision.”

With a solvency ratio of 41% (significantly higher than the mandatory 25% and considerably higher than most of the competing open schemes), Medshield is well placed to meet the demands of increased hospitalisation and heightened burden of care due to Covid-19.

Last year, Medshield Smartcare, powered by Healthforce, was launched — a clinic practice management system that offers Videomed, a nurse-led telemedicine system — at no extra cost to its members.

Says Naidoo: “We have prepared our business continuity plans to maintain the high levels of service that our members expect from us. This is not a selective crisis: Covid-19 is a national crisis and we all need to work together. We are proud of our president and government’s swift action to mitigate the effect of this crisis. We are all taking strain economically, but we can always resuscitate a strained economy, but we can never resuscitate the dead bodies of our people. We are in this together and we need to overcome this crisis together.”