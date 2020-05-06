Cape company looks to tobacco plant's cousin in search for Covid-19 antigen

A Cape Town company has partnered others overseas to produce a plant-based antigen that could possibly be used in rapid- diagnostic test kits for the virus.

These tests differ from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests being done at scale in SA. PCR tests for Covid-19 involve a nasal swab that is sent to a laboratory for testing. There, technicians search for the active presence of the virus, which will show if the patient is still infectious.

Rapid diagnostic tests (or serology tests), on the other hand, check for the presence of antibodies in your blood or sputum to see if you’ve had an immune response to the virus, but they do not show if you’re still infectious.

Cape Bio Pharms, a spin-off company of the biopharming research unit at the University of Cape Town, partnered international biotech companies in the Plants Against Corona initiative.

“We are working towards developing antigens and antibodies for late-stage serology tests that detect antibodies in a patient’s blood,” said Cape Bio Pharms co-founder Tamlyn Shaw.