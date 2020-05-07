Twitter now allows users to 'rethink' harmful replies

Such an experiment closely resembles the steps that Instagram started taking to reduce bullying on the platform. As of last year, when a user makes a comment or writes a post that could be offensive to others, Instagram will ask if they're sure they want to post the content and gives them an opportunity to edit it.

Such content is identified by the platform to be harmful if it resembles messages that were previously reported.

This Twitter experiment is only taking place on iOS devices; however, depending on how successful it is at reducing the number of harmful tweets published on the platform, it could soon be compatible with other operating systems.