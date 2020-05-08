Sci-Tech

LISTEN | Is your social media use becoming a problem?

08 May 2020 - 11:56 By Modiegi Mashamaite
The lockdown has resulted in a significant increase in social media use, but overuse could become a problem.
The lockdown has resulted in a significant increase in social media use, but overuse could become a problem.
Image: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The national lockdown has seen a marked increase in social media use among South Africans. The restrictions have led to people interacting and keeping themselves busy by tweeting, liking, commenting, sharing and being much more active on social media. 

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, these social media platforms have also highlighted a few behavioural changes such as social media users practising healthy eating and exercising on Instagram. There has also been a surge in arguments and debates trending on Twitter, binge watching of videos and consumption of content on YouTube. 

Senior lecturer in Psychology at Rhodes University Dr Liezille Jacobs says the sudden increase in social media activity lies in people's desperate need to socialise, as we are all social creatures by nature.

Listen to Dr Liezille Jacobs on how to strike a healthy balance on social media

The gap left from the lack of social interaction is significant, and social media offers a way to fill the void. The global pandemic has left many people feeling anxious and looking for support. They are turning to social media to attain this.

Dr Jacobs, however, says people should be more aware of what they say on social media and be careful of the negative outcomes that come with using these online platforms excessively.

With more and more people spending their time online, it would certainly be interesting to see how people interact after the lockdown and how this will affect or contribute to the social atmosphere. 

Love filters? Why you might need to think twice before editing your selfies

New research suggests tweaking your favourite snaps could leave you in a worse mood.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Twitter now allows users to 'rethink' harmful replies

As part of a limited experiment, Twitter will be asking users if they're sure they want to post that mean tweet before they hit publish.
News
1 day ago

IN TWEETS | Mzansi shares stories of job losses due to Covid-19 pandemic

SA could lose about 370,000 jobs this year, according to SA Reserve Bank.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  4. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  5. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X