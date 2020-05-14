Coronavirus vaccine may be ready in a year: EU agency

A vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be ready in a year's time under an “optimistic” scenario, based on trials that are under way, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

The Amsterdam-based EU agency also played down fears expressed by the WHO that the virus might never go away, saying it would be “surprised” if a vaccine was not found eventually.

“We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now,” Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy, told a video news conference.

“These are just forecasts based on what we are seeing. But again I have to stress that this is a best-case scenario, we know not all vaccines that come into development may make it to authorisation, and may disappear,” he added.

“We know also that there may be delays.”