AB de Villiers hits sixes on Instagram

Batsman AB de Villiers is hitting models, reality stars, actors, socialites and bloggers for a six on Instagram where his follower score is the highest in SA.

HypeAuditor — an artificial intelligence-powered Instagram and YouTube analytics tool that helps to get insights about the creator’s audience — has rated the cricketer as the most influential Instagram creator in the country, for his 10.2-million followers in May.

“We have analysed millions of creators and ranked them by the number of real followers and authentic engagement which is number of likes and comments that come from real people and influencers,” said HypeAuditor marketing specialist Nick Baklanov.

De Villiers told the Sunday Times that it wasn’t his intention to bowl over Instagram users.

“It certainly just happened. I enjoy social media, and love the opportunity to be creative, to edit videos and tell stories, but my primary focus has always been on my family and cricket; if people wish to follow me, I am grateful.

“It would be as stretch to say I am the most influential anything in SA, especially in such difficult times as so many people are enduring right now. I would certainly not claim to be influential. It has been a massive privilege to have played cricket at a decent level for the past 16 years, but I am still just a cricketer.”

When asked if he knew why he was so popular on social media, De Villiers replied: “The simple answer is I don’t know. On social media, as in other areas of life, I think it is important to try to be authentic in everything you say and do. Of course, I recognise it is important to support commercial partners at times, but maybe people appreciate a reasonable percentage of genuine personal content.”

Technology guru Arthur Goldstuck said De Villiers was the most followed South African on Instagram for the past two years, largely because of his huge popularity in India where he was one of the most successful batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Our upcoming Social Media Landscape 2020 report shows that his following is larger than the total Instagram user base in SA, which is estimated at around 9-million.”

The second most followed Instagram creator with 7.1-million followers is, surprisingly, Dean Schneider, who quit his job as a Swiss financier to open a private sanctuary in SA which he showcases on the social media platform.

Baklanov said most of Schneider's followers are based in the US and that his popularity on Instagram may be attributed to the Netflix hit series, Tiger King.