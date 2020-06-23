TikTok taking off in SA under lockdown

The mobile video-sharing app TikTok is surging in popularity among South African teens, a new study shows. But TikTok users — many younger than the required age of 13 — should be aware of risks to their privacy, say social media experts.

The “public” default setting allows anyone to view the videos shared by users, each between 15 and 60 seconds. TikTok had about 600 million downloads last year.

In SA, TikTok has an estimated 6 million users, while Instagram and Facebook each have about 9 million users, according to the 2020 edition of the SA Social Media Landscape.

“Since the lockdown due to Covid-19, more and more people have been joining TikTok — either to keep themselves entertained or to connect with others,” said Nelisa Mnyuko on behalf of TikTok in SA.

“With this increase in numbers, it has become even more important for people to know the safety features available and to take advantage of them.”