Sci-Tech

WATCH | Sun gets starring role in Nasa video filmed over a decade

01 July 2020 - 11:21 By TimesLIVE

Stare at the sun and you risk damaging your eyes, but thanks to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in the US you can now stare at it for a decade, and it will only take you an hour.

A timelapse video of the star at the centre of our solar system stitches together images of the sun taken every hour for the past decade, which covers an entire solar cycle.

The US space agency's solar dynamics observatory, launched in February 2010, has captured 425-million high-resolution images of the sun, totalling around 20m gigabytes of data.

Now, to the accompaniment of a composition called Solar Observer by German electronic musician Lars Leonhard, it has arranged them into a 61-minute video showing events that  include transiting planets and eruptions.

During a solar cycle, which takes around 11 years, the sun’s north and south poles swop positions and sunspots emerge.

Each second of the video contains a day's worth of images, and the last frame shows the sun on June 1 2020.

The solar observatory has three instruments that capture images at different wavelengths of light, but the video relies on only one wavelength which allows the corona - the sun’s golden outermost atmospheric layer – to be visible.

Explaining why the video contained blank frames, Nasa said: “While the observatory has kept an unblinking eye pointed toward the sun, there have been a few moments it missed.

“The dark frames in the video are caused by Earth or the moon eclipsing the observatory as they pass between the spacecraft and the sun.”

A “longer blackout” in 2016 was caused by a technical problem that took a week to fix.

“The images where the sun is off-centre were observed when the observatory was calibrating its instruments,” said Nasa.

The observatory will continue observing the sun for another decade.

READ MORE

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International ...
News
1 month ago

Pentagon announces new mission for secretive space drone

The US Air Force said Wednesday it would be sending its high-tech X-37B space drone back into orbit this month -- the sixth trip for the reusable ...
News
1 month ago

Heavens opening fast: the latest news in the space-tourism race

Plans for private space travel are well advanced
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X