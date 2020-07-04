Covid-19 forces biggest HIV conference to go virtual for the first time

Around this time of the year every two years the HIV community gathers in droves in a huge international convention centre somewhere in the world for the world’s largest conference on HIV and Aids, the International Aids Conference.

But as from Monday people across the world will just be a click away from this science-packed five-day conference as it goes virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference brings together scientists, policymakers, health care professionals, people living with HIV and media. The 23rd International Aids Conference was initially scheduled to be held in San Francisco and Oakland in the US.

With more than 600 virtual sessions lined up, the conference will enable delegates to access and engage with the latest HIV science, advocacy and knowledge traditionally presented in person.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and the immediate past president of the International Aids Society (IAS) which hosts this conference, said with the conference going virtual the organisers have been able to pack even more sessions in.

“There is round-the-clock programming with sessions running in all three time zones at any time throughout the days of the conference — an extraordinary feat that could only be achieved because of virtual platform.

“We will be hearing exciting updates on HIV cure, and long-acting PrEP (pre-exposure) prevention. There are also clinical updates on use of dolutegravir (a new blockbuster HIV drug) and the impact of Covid-19 on HIV services. There is a lot to come and listen to,” she said.