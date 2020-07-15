Wits researchers hopeful of potential treatment for aggressive breast cancer

Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) are optimistic they have made a breakthrough in a potential treatment for a particularly aggressive cancer.

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) mostly affects black women under the age of 50. The treatment has been tested in mice with great success, reducing tumours by 74% in late-stage cancer and 94% in intermediate-stage cancer. Tumours are 100% healed in early stage cancer, said the university.

According to Wits’ Prof Mandeep Kaur, who is leading the research, laboratory studies show that the therapy could treat cancer both as a standalone treatment or combined with chemotherapeutic drugs to increase their efficacy.

“I am eager to progress the testing, development and eventual rollout of this therapeutic in Africa to tackle a problem mostly affecting women of African descent. If successful, the world can take advantage to bring hope and life to women and their loved ones across the globe,” Kaur said.