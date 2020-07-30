Sci-Tech

WhatsApp users will be able to mute groups 'forever' in upcoming feature - what you should know

30 July 2020 - 09:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to mute groups 'forever'.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to mute groups 'forever'.
Image: Brent Lewin

Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp will soon be able to permanently mute groups.

This as the Facebook owned company recently submitted a newer version which will feature the “always” option when muting groups.

According to WaBetaInfo, the version has not yet been released as it was only recently submitted to the Google Play Beta program for testing. The upcoming version is 2.20.197.3.

Currently, WhatsApp lets users mute groups for eight hours to a one-year maximum and, according to the reports, the “one year” option will be replaced by “always”.

Techrival reports that the user will still have access to the muted group, meaning they can check and send messages should they need to. The app is also reportedly working on a number of features including an advanced search mode, animated stickers and improving the quality of video calls. 

READ MORE

Hearing for Joburg teen suing Facebook to reveal identity of Insta stalker postponed

A court hearing in which a teenager was seeking an order against Facebook Inc to reveal the identity of an anonymous poster who threatened her with ...
News
1 day ago

The way Facebook has treated terrified SA teen is ‘absolutely despicable’

An SA teen seeking the identity of a social media user who threatened to rape and kill her, has been let down by Facebook and local police.
News
1 day ago

Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks

A Facebook post detailing the final days of a man who allegedly died of Covid-19-related complications has gone viral
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  5. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X