US to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips

The Trump administration is set to announce on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips, officials briefed on the matter said.

The US Commerce Department actions will expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special license - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with US software or technology.

The administration will also add 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the US government's economic blacklist, the sources said, raising the total to 152 affliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.

"Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology in a manner that undermines US national security and foreign policy interests,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement to Reuters, adding: "this multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so."

With US-China relations at their worst in decades, Washington is pushing governments around to world to squeeze Huawei out, arguing it would hand over data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei denies it spies for China.

The new actions, effective immediately, should prevent Huawei’s attempts to circumvent U.S. export controls, the sources said.

It "makes clear that we're covering off-the-shelf designs that Huawei may be seeking to purchase from a third-party design house," one Commerce Department official told Reuters.

A separate Commerce official said the order aims to "ensure the ability for foreign-produced items to backfill" chips covered under the restrictions in May are subject to the same US oversight.

A new separate rule will stipulate that all companies on the economic blacklist will require a license when a company like Huawei on the list acts "as a purchaser, intermediate consignee, ultimate consignee, or end user," the sources said.