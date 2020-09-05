PODCAST | The Khwezi Science Report: Singing for sex, and other urban tales

Rijsdijk shares some gripping tales of a killing he witnessed while in a traffic jam, and why a weaver's nest is an architectural marvel.

“You almost can't imagine that a human could weave something that intricate and fine and yet the bird is doing it with its claws and beak, complete mastery of the materials,” he says.

Home-building is one thing — but what's a home without a sex partner with whom to create offspring? Farber explains the frenetic vocal activity that happens backstage and when the curtain finally rises on the dawn chorus.