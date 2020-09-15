Huawei Mobile Cloud: storage for a rainy day

In today’s fast-paced world our phones play the role of digital assistant, as they enable socialising, photography, shopping, payments, entertainment, business transactions and so much more. It’s important that all your data is always on hand for you to access whenever you need it — whether it’s business documents or your favourite photos and selfies with loved ones.

Nothing is more painful than your device crashing and losing all your most prized memories or documents. So, backing up your information in a secure space is a priority.

Thankfully, Huawei Mobile Cloud is here to ease your stress by offering a simple and reliable way of saving your data, ensuring that you are able to securely store your “cloud 9” moments as well as your business documents.

Huawei Mobile Cloud and cloud backup

Huawei Mobile Cloud offers a simple and secure service for data backup and synchronisation, enabling you to back up and restore your data and phone settings while easily transferring data across multiple Huawei mobile devices. Huawei Mobile Cloud Backup allows you to choose whether you want your content to be backed up automatically or manually.

Whether you are transferring data to a new phone or trying to retrieve information from a lost device, Huawei Mobile Cloud provides a continual backup plan for your memories.

‘ID, please!’

When installing and trying to gain access to Huawei Mobile Cloud, you need to create a Huawei ID. Your Huawei ID acts as a safety card to access all your information in the cloud. Once activated, you will be able to access this data from your Huawei Mobile Cloud on any Huawei or Android device — whether it be a mobile device or tablet.

Better yet, you can sync your data between two or more active devices. Whether it’s your family tablet or work phone, your information will be readily available for you to retrieve.

Choose your backup plan

Memories are limitless, so why not do the same with your cloud space? Huawei Mobile Cloud has three different packages for you to choose from for your backup plan. New users can take advantage of the promotional offer and receive the first package of 50GB free for the first month and thereafter only pay a monthly cost of R14.99.

If you wish to store your data for a longer period, opt for 50GB at R179.88 for a year or R89.94 for six months.

Other packages include: