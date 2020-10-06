IN PICTURES | A risky 'phenomenon' as cheetah gives birth via C-section

A rescued female cheetah has increased the gene pool rate by giving birth to three healthy cubs via caesarean.

According to the University of Pretoria’s Wildlife Clinic and Veterinary Academic Hospital, Juno, a four-year-old cheetah from Cheetah Experience in Bloemfontein, gave birth to a stillborn cub last Sunday.

Juno then went about her normal routine before staff at the organisation noticed movement in her abdomen.

“After this incidence of difficulty giving birth (dystocia), Juno did not appear to be in labour any more and went about her normal routine. However, the caring staff at Cheetah Experience noticed movement in Juno's abdomen and it was determined that she still had some cubs,” said the hospital.

Juno was taken to the wildlife clinic, where a specialist wildlife veterinarian in the faculty's wildlife unit, Dr Jacques O'Dell, immobilised and examined her.