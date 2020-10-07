Top SA environmental research centre faces funding crisis

The Centre for Invasion Biology, a crucial player in dealing with invasive species in SA, faces an uncertain future as deep science funding cuts come into force.

Invasive species – from wasps that destroy forestry plantations to fish that have killed off native species in river systems - cost South Africa an estimated R6.5bn a year. They are responsible for a quarter of the country’s biodiversity loss.

Invasive plant species are also major culprits in water scarcity. In Cape Town, for example, some researchers argue that invasive species are a greater immediate risk to water resources than climate change – consuming more than 100 million litres per day.

The centre, established in 2004, was set up to “provide the scientific understanding required to reduce the rate and impacts of biological invasions”, says its website.

In conjunction with the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the centre produced the country’s first overview report of invasive species. It was praised by international experts as the first comprehensive report by any country.

However, the centre is about to become a casualty of cuts to science funding by government. The budget of the department of science and innovation, government’s main driver and funder of research, has been slashed by 16%, as the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic hit.