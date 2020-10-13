Whales washing up along Cape coast

Three humpback whales have washed up on Cape beaches in the past month, the time of year when thousands of humpbacks migrate past SA to their summer feeding ground of Antarctica.

“It is common to see stranding when huge numbers are passing the coast of SA now on their way to Antarctica,” Dr Els Vermeulen, research manager of the Mammal Research Institute’s whale unit at the University of Pretoria, said on Tuesday.

“If we don’t see an external cause of death then it is difficult to determine why the whales have died. We would need a full pathological report to know. It could be age, it could be health issues,” she said.

The stranding of the endangered Bryde’s whale would be a greater concern, she warned.

On Saturday an adult humpback washed up at Strandfontein beach in Cape Town and the carcass was removed.