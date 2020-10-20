Google now lets you hum as a way to search for songs, so we tried 6 proudly SA hits

Google has added a new feature to its search app that allows music lovers to hum a song that's stuck in their heads and then use the company's machine learning algorithm to try to identify it.

The SoundSearch feature was announced over the weekend and has since been rolled out globally.

According to the senior product manager at Google Search, Krishna Kumar, the feature is available in English on iOS and in more than 20 languages on Android. It will expand with more languages in the future.

“We all know how frustrating it is when you can’t remember the name of a song or any of the words but the tune is stuck in your head,” said Kumar. “Google can now help you figure it out — no lyrics, artist name or perfect pitch required.”

Watch the video below.