Christmas comes early with Huawei Care packages

Huawei ushers in the festive season with tailored insurance and free screen protection for your device

06 November 2020 - 08:19
Huawei Complimentary 100 Days Screen Protection gives Huawei consumers comprehensive protection against accidental physical damage to the screens of their Huawei devices.
Image: 123RF/Sam74100

If you’re unlucky enough to have a cracked screen, you know the pain of being constantly reminded when you look at your phone or tablet that you’ll soon have to spend quite a bit of money to fix it. In today’s crazy times, SA consumers simply do not have the additional cash available to mend a cracked screen. 

However, there is an old saying that goes along the lines of prevention is better than the cure”. And in that spirit, Huawei has partnered with Viva Cover to provide its consumers with the “Complimentary 100 Days of Screen Protection” promotion. This gives Huawei customers the chance to rest easy, knowing that their devices’ screens are insured against any serious damages, and even better avoid unnecessary spending on repair charges. 

  • Huawei Complimentary 100 Days Screen Protection: Huaweicares.co.za.   

  • Tailored insurance promotion: Huawei is ushering in the festive season early with two insurance options that are tailored to the needs of its consumers. Huawei users with devices that are less than 12 months old can choose from two specific insurance plans, the Huawei Care Lite and Huawei Care Pro. 

  • The Huawei Care Lite package offers users protection against water and screen damage, with the full replacement value of their device (limited to accidental physical damage). The Huawei Care Pro package gives users comprehensive protection against screen and water damage as well as accidental loss or theft. With this package, users will receive the full replacement value of their device. Both insurance plans do not require a waiting period.

To find out more on how to register and claim for either of these two game-changing offers, call us on 086-086-1111 or visit Huaweicares.co.za.

Ts & Cs apply. Offer valid until December 31 2020. 100 Days Screen Promotion must be activated within 14 days of purchase or upgrade. Huawei Care Lite and Huawei Care Pro packages are only valid for devices less than 12 months old. 

This article was paid for by Huawei.

