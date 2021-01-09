Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Inc's Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same.

Google said the app favoured by many supporters of US President Donald Trump must demonstrate "robust" content moderation if it wants to get back in the store. Apple gave the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants using the service to co-ordinate Wednesday's siege of the US Capitol building.

The actions by the two Silicon Valley companies mean that the network seen as a haven for people expelled from Twitter could become unavailable for new downloads on the world's main mobile phone app stores within a day. It would still be available in mobile browsers.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze said in posts on his service on Friday that Apple was applying standards to Parler that it did not apply to itself and the companies were attacking civil liberties. He added in a text message to Reuters, "Co-ordinating riots, violence and rebellions has no place on social media."