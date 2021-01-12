More than 50 states promise to protect 30% of the planet’s land mass and oceans — but SA not among them

More than 50 countries promised on Monday to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land mass and oceans by 2030 to halt its steep and rapid loss in biodiversity.

The UK, France and Costa Rica chaired the One Planet Summit for Biodiversity in Paris on Monday, where the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People was launched — after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on wildlife conservation goals.

“As the natural world continues to disappear at an unprecedented rate, a group of more than 50 countries — which together harbour 28% of global terrestrial biodiversity and a quarter of the world’s terrestrial carbon stores (biomass and soil), and 28% of ocean biodiversity priority areas and over a third of the ocean carbon stores — have announced their commitment ... to champion an ambitious global deal to halt species loss and protect ecosystems that are vital to human health and economic security,” the HAC signatories declared.