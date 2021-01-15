Still worried about WhatsApp? Here are five things you need to know about its privacy policy

Users of WhatsApp continue to seek answers regarding the extent to which the app will share their data, after wide-ranging concerns about its new privacy policy that will take effect on February 8.

The policy says WhatsApp will share users' data with its parent company Facebook and subsidiaries of Facebook. Data that will be shared includes when the user registered to use the company's services, the groups they're part of, status, profile picture and whether they are online.

The changes will enable businesses to advertise their products or services directly to WhatsApp users.

The company reached out to TimesLIVE to clarify some of the questions from its users regarding the new policy.

Here are four important things you need to know:

Private messages are protected

The company said messages shared between users are not accessible to any third party like Facebook or WhatsApp as they are protected by end-to-end encryption. This also applies to location pins shared between users.

“We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment.”

Call and message logs are private

The company explained: “While, traditionally, mobile carriers and operators store this information, we believe that keeping these records for two billion users would be both a privacy and security risk and we don’t do it.”