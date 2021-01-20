Mask-wearing linked to reduced Covid-19 transmission, study suggests

Mask-wearing is associated with better control of Covid-19 transmission in communities, a new study published in The Lancet Digital Health journal has revealed.

More than 300,000 people in the US took part in the study, which is based on observational data and mathematical modelling.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize, speaking about the new coronavirus variant on Monday, said there was early evidence that the second wave of infections was being brought under control and he attributed this to measures like the wearing of masks.

“When we look at our records at this point, we see we are possibly beginning to see an inflection of the curve and the numbers [of infections] may be starting to decline. But it is too early to celebrate,” he said.

Mkhize said measures that worked during the first wave of infections — particularly wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising — were again proving effective.