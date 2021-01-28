‘Be nice, I now have Zuckerberg’s number’ - users react to WhatsApp joining its own status feature
“I’m not bragging but I have WhatsApp's WhatsApp number. I saw their status today.”
This is just one of many reactions to the messaging app joining its own status update feature. The company has added an official account on the service to remind its users of its privacy policy due to take effect in May.
The status feature allows users to share photos, text, GIFs and 30-second-long videos with their contacts. Status updates disappear within 24 hours.
“WhatsApp is now on status! We'll let you know about new features and updates here,” read one post from the account.
In another post, the company reiterates that it cannot read messages or listen to recordings exchanged between its users.
“One thing that isn't new is our commitment to your privacy. WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-end encrypted,” it explained.
WhatsApp users threatened to leave the app two weeks ago after it announced that its new policy would share users' data with its parent company Facebook and its subsidiaries.
This includes when the user registered to use the company's services, the groups they're part of, status, profile picture and whether they are online.
The changes will enable businesses to advertise their products or services directly to WhatsApp users.
It didn't take long for the app to trend on Twitter. Some users gloated jokingly about “having” CEO Mark Zuckerberg's number, while others said they were convinced that the company would soon use the feature for advertisement purposes.
Mark Zuckerberg in every Whatsapp status section be like - pic.twitter.com/GChGGulJtZ— Veer (@sktveer) January 27, 2021
So basically Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he is going to run his house the was he sees it. #WhatsappStatus pic.twitter.com/SyPk84yCnj— Siphokazi B (@Missbotya) January 27, 2021
WhatsApp Uploads Status 🤣🤣🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/PCCzPRamnd— Heart💝Ticker♛🇺🇬🇳🇬🍒 (@Iam_Shafiq_01) January 27, 2021
I’m not bragging but I have WhatsApp's WhatsApp number. I saw their status today😌— COLLINS🇬🇭🔥 (@collins_reignss) January 27, 2021
Soon, we’ll start seeing ads on status 😂😂😂— FEMI, Taofeeq (@FemiSuccess7) January 27, 2021
#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/TaWiv6lOpa
I woke up to this on my WhatsApp status this morning. Did you get it too??? 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/euvehXoqSw— #XaKuvumeWenaNkosi 🏆🎤🇿🇦 (@GenSiboko_ZA) January 27, 2021
This feels like while I was sleeping, WhatsApp saved himself in my contacts... And now I can see their status. 😒 pic.twitter.com/txxYAsV7Am— Decolius 🇲🇼 🇮🇪 (@decolius) January 27, 2021