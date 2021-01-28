Sci-Tech

‘Be nice, I now have Zuckerberg’s number’ - users react to WhatsApp joining its own status feature

28 January 2021 - 13:00
WhatsApp has joined its own status feature to clarify concerns about its privacy policy.
WhatsApp has joined its own status feature to clarify concerns about its privacy policy.
Image: Alexey Malkin

I’m not bragging but I have WhatsApp's WhatsApp number. I saw their status today.” 

This is just one of many reactions to the messaging app joining its own status update feature. The company has added an official account on the service to remind its users of its privacy policy due to take effect in May.

The status feature allows users to share photos, text, GIFs and 30-second-long videos with their contacts. Status updates disappear within 24 hours.

“WhatsApp is now on status! We'll let you know about new features and updates here,” read one post from the account.

In another post, the company reiterates that it cannot read messages or listen to recordings exchanged between its users.

Interim order by tribunal prevents removal of GovChat from Whatsapp

The Competition Tribunal on Friday issued an interim order that WhatsApp and Facebook may not remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform.
News
6 days ago

“One thing that isn't new is our commitment to your privacy. WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-end encrypted,” it explained.

WhatsApp users threatened to leave the app two weeks ago after it announced that its new policy would share users' data with its parent company Facebook and its subsidiaries.

This includes when the user registered to use the company's services, the groups they're part of, status, profile picture and whether they are online.

The changes will enable businesses to advertise their products or services directly to WhatsApp users.

It didn't take long for the app to trend on Twitter. Some users gloated jokingly about “having” CEO Mark Zuckerberg's number, while others said they were convinced that the company would soon use the feature for advertisement purposes.

READ MORE:

Still worried about using WhatsApp? Here are five things you need to know about its privacy policy

Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp continue to seek answers regarding the extent to which it will share their data.
News
1 week ago

Goodbye WhatsApp? Here's why your friends are flocking to Signal & Telegram

Elon Musk has endorsed WhatsApp rival Signal amid concerns about WhatsApp's new privacy policy.
News
2 weeks ago

What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app?

The messaging giant’s data-sharing move was long expected, but changes little for everyday users — for now
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X