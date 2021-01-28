‘Be nice, I now have Zuckerberg’s number’ - users react to WhatsApp joining its own status feature

“I’m not bragging but I have WhatsApp's WhatsApp number. I saw their status today.”

This is just one of many reactions to the messaging app joining its own status update feature. The company has added an official account on the service to remind its users of its privacy policy due to take effect in May.

The status feature allows users to share photos, text, GIFs and 30-second-long videos with their contacts. Status updates disappear within 24 hours.

“WhatsApp is now on status! We'll let you know about new features and updates here,” read one post from the account.

In another post, the company reiterates that it cannot read messages or listen to recordings exchanged between its users.