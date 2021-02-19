Sci-Tech

Overwhelmed by electronic passwords? Here’s how to navigate your way to sanity

19 February 2021 - 17:54
In a recent study by KnowBe4 Research, 76% of employees are likely to re-use passwords at work. The study found that only 24% of employees save their passwords.
In a recent study by KnowBe4 Research, 76% of employees are likely to re-use passwords at work. The study found that only 24% of employees save their passwords.
Image: 123RF/Oleksandr Serebriakov

A global study has revealed that only about 24% of employees save their electronic passwords — leaving a significant number at the mercy of hackers.

The study, by KnowBe4 Research which evaluates organisations’ security culture, surveyed 160,000 people worldwide.

It concluded that up to 76% of employees were likely to re-use the same, simple  passwords on multiple platforms.

KnowBe4 Research MD Kai Roer warned that this puts many at risk from hackers.

“Most of us use a whole host of online services and systems requiring passwords, both at work and at home. By using the same password at multiple locations or a short password that is easy to remember, you are making it easier for hackers to access your accounts,”  Roer said.

The survey found three out of four people did not write down passwords. “This is the one thing we all have in common — we don’t like to memorise a multitude of different passwords for all of our online accounts,” the company warned in a statement.

Covid-19 pandemic is being amplified by a financial fraud crisis

At 7am on a cold May morning, Jack and Sarah received a perplexing call from their bank. Their business account and personal savings had just been ...
Ideas
6 months ago

Gathered data indicated that as many as four out of five people in the banking, consulting and technology sectors did not write down or store their passwords.

Roer said this was alarming: “With access to so much sensitive information, the password routines in such companies should be better.”

The firm said advice about password routines had not been particularly consistent over the years, while the number of sites and systems requiring a login password had multiplied exponentially.

For years, companies would tell employees to not write down their passwords. Later, employees were asked to create complex and unique passwords which were difficult to remember. Many employees responded by reusing passwords.

“This is human nature. Fortunately, there are solutions,” said Roer.

The company said it was crucial to save passwords in a place no-one else had access to, such as a mobile phone, notebook or password manager.

“Do a thorough cleanup of your passwords. This is a simple, but extremely important resolution that is easy to keep. If you are unsure whether it’s worth your time, visit the website ‘Have I Been Pawned’. There you will find almost 10.5 billion stolen usernames and passwords,” he said.

The company offered three tips for good passwords:

• Create unique, slightly longer passwords. The safest solution is to create a unique password for each service you use. Passwords do not have to be a single word, they could be a simple sentence or a random sequence of digits, letters and special characters.

• Write your password down somewhere no-one else has access to. With many unique passwords, it can be difficult to remember them all. Write them down, but make sure no-one else has access to the list.

• Use a “password manager”. This is a safe and secure way to avoid having to remember complex, unique passwords. There are plenty of good programs and applications available. Consult your IT department at work; they will be able to advise you.

READ MORE:

All is not fair in love and phishing

Close to 75% of SA employees seeking love online use company issued devices for online dating.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Are you sceptical enough to navigate a minefield of conspiracy theories?

Fake news has turned the world into a pressure cooker of aggression and misinformation — and social media is full of it, writes Deborah Steinmair
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Anatomy of a disinformation campaign: The who, what and why of deliberate falsehoods on Twitter

Since 2018, SA has featured on a growing list of countries where social media is used to spread disinformation.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X