Sci-Tech

South Africa's information regulator says WhatsApp cannot share users' contact information

03 March 2021 - 21:47 By Reuters
Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users with its other properties, South Africa's Information Regulator (IR) said.
Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users with its other properties, South Africa's Information Regulator (IR) said.
Image: 123RF

Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users with its other properties without first obtaining authorisation from South Africa's Information Regulator (IR), the agency said on Wednesday.

In January, the Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share some data, including location and phone numbers, with Facebook and its other units such as Instagram and Messenger.

The move has sparked backlash among users in South Africa and elsewhere, and prompted many to opt for rival services such as Signal or Telegram.

"WhatsApp cannot without obtaining prior authorisation from the IR process any contact information of its users for a purpose other than the one for which the number was specifically intended at collection, with the aim of linking that information jointly with information processed by other Facebook companies," the regulator said.

The regulator said its decision was in accordance with section 57 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, South Africa's data protection law.

The regulator said that it has written to Facebook South Africa and outlined its concerns about the company's privacy policy.

The regulator is also "very concerned" that citizens of the European Union will receive significantly higher privacy protection than people in South Africa and Africa generally.

"Our legislation is very similar to that of the EU. It was based on that model deliberately, as it provides a significantly better model for the protection of personal information than that in other jurisdictions," Chairperson of the IR Pansy Tlakula said.

"We do not understand why Facebook has adopted this differentiation between Europe and Africa." Facebook South Africa was not immediately available for comment, while questions sent to Facebook were not immediately answered.

The changes to WhatsApp's privacy policy have come under scrutiny globally, with Turkey's competition board launching an investigation and a legal challenge filed in India.

MORE:

Kangaroo court says FU to Facebook

Australia might not be everyone’s  can of beer, writes Nadine Dreyer, but Down Under has stood up to Facebook arrogance.
News
4 days ago

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at "their own ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Social media in a spin over Ramaphosa not thanking India for speedy vaccine delivery

South Africans of Indian origin vented on social media on Monday night, expressing their anger with President Cyril Ramaphosa for an apparent snub to ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  2. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  5. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X