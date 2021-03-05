Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds

“We say that Gliese 486 b will instantaneously become the Rosetta Stone of exoplanetology — at least for Earth-like planets,” said astrophysicist and study co-author José Caballero of Centro de Astrobiología in Spain, referring to the ancient stone slab that helped experts decipher Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Scientists have discovered more than 4,300 exoplanets. Some have been large gas planets akin to Jupiter. Others have been smaller, rocky Earth-like worlds, the kind considered candidates for harbouring life, but now available scientific instruments tell us little about their atmospheres.

“The exoplanet must have the right physical and orbital configuration to be suitable for atmospheric investigation,” said planetary scientist Trifon Trifonov of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany, lead author of the research published in the journal Science.

A 'super-Earth' is an exoplanet with a mass greater than our planet but considerably less than our solar system's ice giants Uranus and Neptune. Gliese 486 b's mass is 2.8 times Earth's.

It is located in our celestial neighbourhood about 26.3 light years — the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) — from Earth, making it among the closest exoplanets. It orbits a 'red dwarf' star that is smaller, cooler and less luminous than our sun, with about a third the mass.

The planet orbits very close to its home star, leaving it heavily irradiated. Like Earth, it is a rocky planet and is said to have a metallic core. Its surface temperature is about 800 degrees Fahrenheit (430 °C) and its surface gravity may be 70% stronger than Earth's.

“Gliese 486 b cannot be habitable, at least not the way we know it here on Earth,” Trifonov said. “The planet possibly only has a tenuous atmosphere, if any. Our models are consistent with both scenarios because stellar irradiation tends to evaporate atmospheres, whereas, at the same time, the planetary gravity is strong enough to retain it.”