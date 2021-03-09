Sci-Tech

Driveway meteorite found to be rare scientific discovery

09 March 2021 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE
According to the Natural History Museum in London, about 65,000 meteorites have been identified on Earth. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Igor Zhuravlov

Scientists have identified a meteorite that crash-landed on a driveway in the UK on February 28 as a rare discovery that contains the building blocks of life. 

CNN reports the space mineral is formed from a substance called carbonaceous chondrite and has traces of organic material and amino acids. These components are commonly referred to as the “main ingredients” of life, which may unlock certain mysteries about the solar system and how life forms on planets. 

According to the Natural History Museum in London where samples of the fragments were studied, about 65,000 meteorites have been identified on Earth. Of those 65,000, only 1,206 were witnessed falling from the sky, and of these only 51 are the unique carbonaceous chondrites.

