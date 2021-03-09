Sci-Tech

Nasa-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

09 March 2021 - 11:11 By Reuters
SpaceX launched its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, US, on December 9 2020.
SpaceX launched its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, US, on December 9 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The next launch window for a Nasa crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said.

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second “operational” space station team into orbit for Nasa in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But Nasa announced in January that the target date had slipped to April 20.

The schedule was adjusted again on the basis of available flight times to the space station, driven by orbital mechanics, that would keep the astronauts' need for sleep shifting to a minimum, Nasa spokesperson Dan Huot said on Monday.

The flight marks only the second full-fledged space station crew-rotation mission launched aboard a private company's spacecraft — a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tipped with the Crew Dragon capsule it will carry into orbit.

Maezawa wants you: Japanese billionaire seeks 'crew' for moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Wednesday launched a search for eight people to join him as the first private passengers on a trip around the ...
News
6 days ago

The four-member SpaceX Crew-2 consists of two Nasa astronauts, mission commander Shane Kimbrough and pilot Megan McArthur, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

After docking with the space station, they will join the four SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts who arrived in November, and cosmonauts carried to the orbiting outpost aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.

The newly arrived Crew-2 are to remain in orbit six months, while Crew-1 is due to return to earth by early May.

McArthur will become the second person from her family to ride a Crew Dragon into space. Her husband, Bob Behnken, was one of two Nasa astronauts on the first manned Crew Dragon launch, a trial flight last August marking Nasa's first human orbital mission from US soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle programme in 2011. 

MORE:

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing ... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Nasa releases 'first-of-its-kind' footage from rover's Mars landing

Perseverance touched down on Mars soil last week Thursday, sending fascinating images from the Red Planet.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Wednesday after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X