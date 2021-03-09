Nasa-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

The next launch window for a Nasa crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said.

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second “operational” space station team into orbit for Nasa in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But Nasa announced in January that the target date had slipped to April 20.

The schedule was adjusted again on the basis of available flight times to the space station, driven by orbital mechanics, that would keep the astronauts' need for sleep shifting to a minimum, Nasa spokesperson Dan Huot said on Monday.

The flight marks only the second full-fledged space station crew-rotation mission launched aboard a private company's spacecraft — a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tipped with the Crew Dragon capsule it will carry into orbit.