At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw — researchers

Earlier on Wednesday, for example, Norway's parliament announced data had been “extracted” in a breach linked to the Microsoft flaws. Germany's cybersecurity watchdog agency also said on Wednesday two federal authorities had been affected by the hack, though it declined to identify them.

While Microsoft has issued fixes, the sluggish pace of many customers' updates — which experts attribute in part to the complexity of Exchange's architecture — means the field remains at least partially open to hackers of all stripes. The patches do not remove any back door access that has already been left on the machines.

In addition, some of the back doors left on compromised machines have passwords that are easily guessed, so that newcomers can take them over.

Microsoft declined comment on the pace of customers' updates. In previous announcements pertaining to the flaws, the company has emphasised the importance of “patching all affected systems immediately.”

Though the hacking has appeared to be focused on cyber espionage, experts are concerned about the prospect of ransom-seeking cybercriminals taking advantage of the flaws because it could lead to widespread disruption.

ESET's blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specialises in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software.

ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks — several of which other researchers have tied to China. Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role.

Intriguingly, several of the groups appeared to know about the vulnerability before it was announced by Microsoft on March 2.