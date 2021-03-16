Facebook to label all posts about Covid-19 vaccines

Facebook Inc, which has been criticised by lawmakers and researchers for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platforms, said on Monday it has started adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the shots and will soon label all posts about the vaccines.

The social media company said in a blog post it is also launching a tool in the US to give people information about where to get Covid-19 vaccines and adding a Covid-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram.

False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.

Facebook and Instagram, which recently tightened their policies after long taking a hands-off approach to vaccine misinformation, remain home to large accounts, pages and groups that promote false claims about the shots and can be easily found through keyword searches.