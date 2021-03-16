Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

Tesla Inc added “Technoking of Tesla” to billionaire CEO Elon Musk's list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn “Master of Coin.”

The electric-car maker did not explain the reasons for the cryptic new titles.

Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT — a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

“I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT,” the tweet said, showing a video of what appeared to be a golden trophy decorated with coins and dog figurines accompanied by a pulsing techno music.