Sci-Tech

Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

19 March 2021 - 19:59 By Reuters
Platforms including WhatsApp, FB Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday.
Image: Alexey Malkin

Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

This is a developing story.

