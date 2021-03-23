NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction

NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.

“I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” Sophia said in her studio, speaking in a flat voice.

She wore a silver-coloured dress and held a pen.

Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colourful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

The robot has combined elements from Bonaceto's works, art history, and her own physical drawings or paintings on various surfaces multiple times in a process her creator David Hanson describes as “iterative loops of evolution”.

“We use transformer networks and genetic algorithms in my art, and other kinds of computational creativity,” Sophia added. “My algorithms output unique patterns that never existed in the world before. So I think the machines can be creative.”