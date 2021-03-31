Sci-Tech

SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas

31 March 2021 - 09:51 By Reuters
A spectator holds a piece of debris which was blown 5 miles (8 km) from the site where SpaceX test rocket SN11 exploded upon landing, in Boca Chica, Texas, US March 30, 2021.
A spectator holds a piece of debris which was blown 5 miles (8 km) from the site where SpaceX test rocket SN11 exploded upon landing, in Boca Chica, Texas, US March 30, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, SpaceX said.

“We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle,” SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. “We're going to have to find out from the team what happened.”

The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle's landing. Debris from the spacecraft was found scattered five miles (eight km) away from its landing site.

The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tonnes of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394 feet (120 metres) tall with its superheavy first-stage booster included, is SpaceX's next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle — the centre of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk, who also heads the electric carmaker Tesla Inc, has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in the Starship in 2023.

Starships SN8 and SN9 previously exploded upon landing during their test runs. SN10 achieved an upright landing earlier this month, but then went up in flames about eight minutes after touchdown.

“Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday, after SN11's test flight. “Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today.”  

READ MORE:

NASA completes major test on rocket that could take humans back to the moon

Aerospace firms on Thursday credited NASA with a successful Test of engines on a Boeing-built rocket for Artemis missions that aim to return US ...
News
1 week ago

Indonesian island inhabitants protest against SpaceX 'invasion' of their land

Inhabitants of a colonised Indonesian island selected for use by Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture are protesting against the billionaire’s company ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nasa-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

The next launch window for a Nasa crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, ...
News
3 weeks ago

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing ... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  3. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  4. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News
  5. Mozambique attacks: Still no word on whether SA would send troops South Africa

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X