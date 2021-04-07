What is killing Eastern Cape birds?

Urgent lab testing is under way as birds continue to mysteriously drop from the sky across the Eastern Cape — with the strange phenomenon now reaching Gqeberha.

The biggest worry is that whatever is killing them will spread to humans.

It all started a few weeks ago when Neville Ganes, who owns a reptile rescue organisation in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), was alerted to two dead birds in the area.

Over the next two weeks, 52 dead birds were picked up across the town, quickly dispelling fears they had been poisoned.

Ganes said the carcasses had since been sent to labs in Pretoria and Komani for testing.

