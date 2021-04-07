Sci-Tech

What is killing Eastern Cape birds?

07 April 2021 - 11:07 By Kathryn Kimberley
Reptile rescue organisation owner Neville Ganes inspects a dead pigeon outside a shopping centre in Qonce.
Reptile rescue organisation owner Neville Ganes inspects a dead pigeon outside a shopping centre in Qonce.
Image: Supplied

Urgent lab testing is under way as birds continue to mysteriously drop from the sky across the Eastern Cape — with the strange phenomenon now reaching Gqeberha.

The biggest worry is that whatever is killing them will spread to humans.

It all started a few weeks ago when Neville Ganes, who owns a reptile rescue organisation in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), was alerted to two dead birds in the area.

Over the next two weeks, 52 dead birds were picked up across the town, quickly dispelling fears they had been poisoned.

Ganes said the carcasses had since been sent to labs in Pretoria and Komani for testing.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Humans are playing Russian roulette with global public safety

China has banned trade in wildlife for human consumption, but medicinal wildlife farms are still allowed to operate
World
1 day ago

As WHO highlights Covid animal origins, China wildlife crackdown needs more teeth — experts

China and its neighbours must not only crack down on wildlife trade but also shut legal loopholes that allow disease-prone species to be farmed, ...
News
3 days ago

Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals

Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X