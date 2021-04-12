WATCH | Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

The state of preservation and the amount of items from everyday life brought to mind another famous excavation, he added.

“It is a sort of ancient Egyptian Pompeii and shows the critical need to preserve this area as an archaeological park,” said Lacovara, who has worked at the Malqata palace area for more than 20 years but was not involved in the excavations.

The site contains a large number of ovens and kilns for making glass and faience, along with the debris of thousands of statues, said Betsy Bryan, a specialist of Amenhotep III's reign.

“Just to locate the manufacturing centres opens up the detail of how the Egyptians under a great and wealthy ruler such as Amenhotep III did what they did. This will furnish knowledge for many years to come,” she added.

The city extends west to the ancient workmen's village of Deir el-Medina, Hawass said.

According to historical references it included three of Amenhotep III's palaces and the empire's administrative and industrial centre, Hawass's statement added. .