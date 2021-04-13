Sci-Tech

Twitter is hiring for its new Africa HQ

Microblogging and social networking giant is setting up an office in Ghana

13 April 2021 - 13:20 By TimesLIVE
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has chosen Ghana as the country to establish its headquarters in Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Twitter is setting up an office in Ghana and is looking to hire 11 locals, according to a blog statement.

“Twitter’s mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.

“To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world,” the microblogging and social networking service said.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana,” it added.

The news comes almost 18 months after CEO Jack Dorsey’s visit with his Twitter team to Africa for the first time in November 2019.

He visited Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and SA, where he met with industry leaders and tech stakeholders on matters concerning Twitter and bitcoin.

Dorsey said he is committed to not just investing in local talent but also in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.

“We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.

“As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving,” he said.

Here are some of the reactions to the news:

TimesLIVE

