WATCH | Exchange trash for rewards: New recycling app aims for greener future

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
14 April 2021 - 12:07

A new app in SA now allows you to return your recyclable packaging waste to earn rewards and coupons.

Imagined Earth changed the recycling world in SA six years ago, when it implemented reverse vending machines (RVMs) around Gauteng and the Western Cape, aiming to make recycling easier. The machines were a great idea, but the incentive of going green and saving the earth just wasn't enough for some — therefore their new app was developed.

The new Imagined Earth app now rewards people for recycling their products. One recyclable packaging item sees one point rewarded, and these points add up and can be redeemed at listed rewards or coupon stores.

All you have to do is locate your nearest RVM (the app will direct you), insert your empty products, enter your cellphone number, push “Finish to complete the process” and that's it!

There are now 25 machines placed around Gauteng and the Western Cape. They have more than 20,000 product bar codes programmed into them, a number that is still expanding.

In the next 12 months, the company is aiming to have at least 150 RVMs placed around SA .

To get involved, go to the Imagined Earth website.

