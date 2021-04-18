WATCH | LA paints streets white to repel heat
18 April 2021 - 11:51
Painting the pavement is LA's latest move to keep the city cool!Posted by Waste-Ed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Painting the streets white to keep the city cool!
This experiment to reduce heat is being conducted on the streets of LA.
It is alleged that painting the streets could reduce surface temperatures by up to 30 degrees according to post by Waste-Ed.
The colour white has been known to repel heat. The coating maintains the surfaces of streets longer and is made of recycled materials.
Talk about beating the heat eco-friendly style.