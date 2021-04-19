Sci-Tech

WATCH | Two-and-a-half billion T. rex roamed Earth, study finds

19 April 2021 - 14:04 By TimesLIVE

Imagine 2.5 billion Tyrannosaurus rexes. That's how many scientists think roamed the earth.

Read the study Dr Charles Marshall, Absolute abundance and preservation rate of Tyrannosaurus rex

Here is the abstract:

"Though much can be deduced from fossils alone, estimating abundance and preservation rates of extinct species requires data from living species. Here, we use the relationship between population density and body mass among living species combined with our substantial knowledge of Tyrannosaurus rex to calculate population variables and preservation rates for postjuvenile T. rex.

"We estimate that its abundance at any one time was ~20,000 individuals, that it persisted for ~127,000 generations, and that the total number of T. rex that ever lived was ~2.5 billion individuals, with a fossil recovery rate of 1 per ~80 million individuals or 1 per 16,000 individuals where its fossils are most abundant.

"The uncertainties in these values span more than two orders of magnitude, largely because of the variance in the density–body mass relationship rather than variance in the paleobiological input variables."

TimesLIVE

