SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing

Manoeuvring itself back into vertical position under rocket thrust as it approached the ground, the 16-story, three-engine vehicle descended to a gentle touchdown on its landing gear.

“We are down, the Starship has landed,” SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said during live commentary for the flight.

A video feed of the landing showed flames continuing to burn at the base of the rocket after the engines cut off, but an automated fire-suppression system trained a steady stream of water onto the landing pad, eventually extinguishing the blaze.

The flight came on the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by an American astronaut — Alan Shepard's launch on a 15-minute suborbital mission atop NASA's Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Musk declared success on Twitter, posting a terse message in the understated parlance of space flight: “Starship landing nominal!”

Four previous test flights of Starship prototypes — SN8 in December, SN9 in February and SN10 and SN11 in March — all blasted off successfully but blew to pieces.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394 feet (120 meters) tall when mated with its superheavy first-stage booster, is SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle at the centre of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023