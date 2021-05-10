Sci-Tech

SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

10 May 2021 - 13:20 By Kanishka Singh
Musk's tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.
Musk's tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, with Elon Musk's commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

"SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space", Musk said in a tweet.

Geometric Energy Corporation announced the dogecoin-funded mission earlier on Sunday, with the statement not disclosing the mission's financial value.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce", SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero was quoted as saying in the statement released by Geometric Energy.

Musk said on Twitter in April that SpaceX was going to put a "literal Dogecoin on the literal moon".

Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Musk called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Musk's tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion. It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc, where Musk is CEO, said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Musk drops a bombshell and proves there’s nothing boring about his company

While hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ at the weekend, the Tesla CEO revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome
World
20 hours ago

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing

SpaceX achieved the first successful touchdown of its prototype Starship rocket during the latest test flight of the next-generation launch vehicle ...
News
3 days ago

Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of “Saturday Night Live,” saying in his monologue that he “is ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  3. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  4. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X