Expert says nutrition-dense African food must be embraced as ‘good medicine’

Fresh impetus is being directed into identifying and advocating for scientific priorities in the area of food security and nutrition across Africa, with a particular focus on health implications.

At the centre of these efforts is a a five-year project initiated by the Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Africa, a partnership between the African Academy of Sciences and the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD.

The project aims to identify the continent’s most urgent research and development questions, and to advocate for investments in these areas. This will go a long way in helping the continent achieve its vision of transforming lives through science.

As a professor of pharmacology and having worked in the field of African indigenous medical knowledge for decades, I have been involved in research in this field, and have been a strong advocate for more research. I also believe the translation of this research into policy is critical.

One of the things that has become clear to me is that while Africa is rich in biological diversity, this reality simply isn’t being used to its full potential.

This was emphasised at a consultative round table last year on food security and nutrition priorities for Africa organised as part of the five-year project.